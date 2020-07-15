What? Paras Chhabra goes down on his knees for Mahira Sharma

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, who are in Chandigarh shooting for their upcoming music album, are having the time of their life. After Baarish and Hashtag Love Soniyea, Paras and Mahira are now shooting for a new song.

Paras, who is very fond of Mahira and never misses a chance to flirt with her, can be seen going down on his knees and proposing love to Mahira in a behind the scenes video. The BTS video of the duo has surfaced on the internet and is making waves on the internet.

All the Mahira and Paras fans are super excited and are waiting to see the pair together again on-screen. In the video, Paras wore a printed shirt with brown pants, while Mahira donned a green gown with a thigh-high slit.

