This is what Paras Chhabra’s ex Akanksha Puri plans to do post lockdown; check

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri is a popular actress who is best known for playing the lead role in Vighnaharta Ganesha. She is also known for her performance in Madhur Bhandarkar's film Calendar Girls.

The actress was in a relationship with Paras Chhabra who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 13. Akanksha made all the headlines possible during Bigg Boss season 13. The actress opened up on dating Paras when the show had started. Paras, on the other hand, too had spoken about his love for Akanksha. But as the show began, after a few weeks, Paras got involved with his female co-contestant Mahira Sharma and had made it clear on the show that he would break up with his girlfriend Akanksha once the show concludes. Now, Akanksha seems to have moved on and is enjoying her all the quarantine time to herself.

Recently, the actress shared a video on her social media handle, where she is seen grooving to a song with a TV screen in the background. The actress seems to be in a total party mood. In her Tweet, the actress seems to have her post lockdown plan ready. She tweeted “That’s me after lockdown”. She looked smoking hot in a little black dress with a wine glass in her hand, music on her mind, and showing her dance moves.

Check out her post here: