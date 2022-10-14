What! Paras Kalnawat and Uorfi Javed mend their differences as they party together

MUMBAI : Uorfi Javed needs no introduction as she is setting the internet on fire with her dressing style and it’s been the talk of the town.

Though the actress rose to fame with her stint on the show Bigg Boss OTT, she has been grabbing the eyeballs on social media for her dress sense.

Let’s not forget she is the talking point currently on the internet and even Ranveer Singh spoke about her on Koffee With Karan.

On the other hand, Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television and he is best known for his role as Samar in Anupamaa which made him a household name.

He had a fallout with the makers of the show and was terminated overnight. He spoke about the same in many interviews and is now part of Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10.

The actor has a massive fan following and the fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor.

A lesser-known fact is that Paras Kalnawat was Uorfi’s ex-boyfriend and the two were dating each other for quite some time but then things didn’t work well.

But since Paras’s participation in the show the two have been vocal about each other on social media where they keep messaging and encouraging each other when it comes to working. They maintain a somewhat cordial relationship.

Tomorrow is Uorfi’s birthday and the actress has a pre-celebration yesterday with loved ones and Paras was one of them.

The actress shared a number of photos from the party and one can see how the two parties together are having super fun.

Well, there is no doubt that the two have sorted out their differences and today have become good friends.

