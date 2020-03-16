What! Parineet and Neeti don't want to work anymore for Parineetii, Here's why

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Parineetii went on floors from the 14th of February. The story revolves around two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. The show looks promising with the gorgeous ladies Anchal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra and the dapper Ankur Verma in lead roles.

In this video we see that Anchal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra portraying the role of Parineet and Neeti are eagerly waiting for packup after long shooting hours. Take a look at this video to see what more the actors have to say.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, Sanju then decides to go on with the wedding, giving in to the promise he made to Sukhwinder. He discusses his promise with Monty and wants to complete the ritual as soon as possible,

Later, when the couple is getting ready, the parlour lady cancels on Neeti and Sanju steps in to help her. Neeti feels elated over this as Sanju helps her wear her wedding jewellery and paints her nails.

Will Sanju actually go on with his promise?



Will Parineet find out?

.