What! Is Parth Samthaan getting married, the actor shares his marriage plans

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan has been in the industry for over a decade now. With a lot of hard work and dedication, he has made a name for himself. He has been a part of shows like Savdhaan India, Bindass' Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

He rose to fame with his performance as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

Parth was last seen playing the role of Anurag Basu in TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His off-screen, as well as on-screen chemistry with Erica, was loved by the audience.

He was recently seen in the web series “Main Hero Bol Raha Hu” where he played the character of an underworld DON “Nawab”.

Parth has a massive fan following, and his fans bestow him with a lot of love. There are a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him.

The actor is quite active on his social media platforms where he keeps sharing posts and keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

These days he is grabbing the headlines as he is coming in a music video and the fans are excited to see him in the new project.

During one of his latest interviews, Parth was asked about his marriage plans to which the actor said that “ I am getting marriage proposals and sometimes my mother is behind and she understands that right now my focus is my career, and at night even if I get a thought of it in the morning I fresh up with fresh and positive thoughts”.

He further said that the best way to run away from the family pressure is to stay away from home and he has second thoughts about it as he is seen people around him whose marriages haven’t worked so he is reconsidering the thoughts”

Well, Parth has always maintained that he has been single and he is not dating and currently his focus as always his career right now and marriage will take his time.

