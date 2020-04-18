What! Parth Samthaan to play Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan has been in the industry for over a decade, and with a lot of hard work and dedication, he has made a name for himself. He has been part of shows like Savdhaan India, Bindass's Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

His first lead role was Prithvi Sanyal in Best Friends Forever. Later, he was seen as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

He is currently winning hearts by playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

His off-screen and on-screen chemistry with Erica is loved by the audience, and as always made headlines.

The actor his quite active on his social media accounts and keeps updating his fans about his whereabouts.

Now one of his fan clubs shared a very funny video where Parth is coming out of Komolika’s vanity van and he is acting like her.

Parth is seen with a long hair wig as he comes out of the van and greeting everyone in Komolika style.

Well, there is no doubt that Parth will be the apt choice for the role and just in case if there needs to be an interchange of the role, we are sure Parth will nail the role of Komolika.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.