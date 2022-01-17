WHAT! Prachi finds Pallavi CUTE in Kumkum Bhagya but there's a TWIST; Watch Video

MUMBAI : Zee TV's popular and long-running drama series Kumkum Bhagya has been working wonders on the small screens for the past seven years.

The show which stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead roles ruled several hearts.

The makers later introduced a huge leap with new actors joining the journey.

Mugdha Chaphekar, Pooja Banerjee and Krishna Kaul are seen playing the lead roles in the show.

We have also seen how the current track of the show is witnessing some interesting twists in the story.

Rhea's life has become a living hell as Prachi is trying her best to ruin things for her after she tried to separate her from Ranbir.

Furthermore, Prachi is practically ruling the Kohli house right now and Rhea is not able to see this.

A lot of drama awaits the viewers and they can't keep calm.

While the actors are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the screen, they are also constantly having fun on the sets.

A lot of BTS pictures and videos are being shared by the actors on their social media accounts which shows how the star cast has fun while shooting.

A recent video shared by Rushad Rana who plays the role of Vikram Kohli shows how he captured his on-screen wife and co-star Khyaati Keswani aka Pallavi's cute avatar on the sets.

Take a look:

Khyaati's cuteness overload video has left the viewers going aww.

Well, one of Kyaati's co-stars Mugdha Chaphekar and her on-screen bahu Prachi couldn't help but comment on the video.

Here's what Mugdha commented:

We have seen how on-screen, Prachi and Pallavi don't get along well but off-screen they are best of friends and this comment proves it.

