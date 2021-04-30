This is what Priyal Mahajan has to say on Virender-Purvi's separation in Molkki

MUMBAI: Colors' show Molkki is one of the most popular drama series of the small screen.

Molkki is based on a so-called tradition, in which poor girls marry a wealthy man in exchange for money. Even though it is forbidden, Molkki is still practised in some regions of India.

The show revolves around a poor girl named Purvi whose father made her Molkki bride for money.

Well, Molkki story has seen lots of interesting twists and turns in the story.

Amid Virender and Purvi's wedding, a huge drama took place where the wedding was called off.

The show witnessed a huge twist after Virender and his ex-wife Sakshi comes face-to-face and Purvi sees them together.

Well, the viewers are heartbroken as Virender and Purvi might soon get separated.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Priyal Mahajan who plays Purvi on the show.

The actress spilt the beans on the upcoming track and said, ''I don't believe that Purvi and Virender will get separated. They will be together but not in front of Sakshi because she won't know that we are married.''

Priyal further added, ''Virender and Purvi will be back together but before that, there will be lots of drama. There are lots of complications between them and the show is set to witness many interesting twists in the story.''

Well, Priyal's response has given us a sigh of relief but before our favourite onscreen jodi gets back together, gear up for some high voltage drama.

