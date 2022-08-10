What! Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s cryptic post directed toward Ishita Gupta who accused the Bigg Boss 16 contestant of copying styles?

She also Accused the Udaariyaan actress of ‘imitating’ her designs. But netizens have not liked these accusations
toward Ishita Gupta

MUMBAI :Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in the show ‘Udaariyaan’. The actress became a household name and has built a massive fan following who bestows her with a lot of love and support. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 16 and fans loved her game and her chemistry with Ankit Gupta.

Now, Ishita Gupta is a stunning model who had accused Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka of copying her styles and designs. She also Accused the Udaariyaan actress of ‘imitating’ her designs. But netizens have not liked these accusations and have found no similarity in the designs.

Now, Priyanka had so far kept her silence on this matter but her recent cryptic post might be directed toward the model-designer.

The Udaariyaan actress’s post read, “If they respect you, respect them. If they disrespect you, you still respect them. Do not allow the actions of others to decrease your good manners because you represent yourself not others.”

Ishita is a Model-designer who owns the fashion line ISIVIS and has also shot for a New York Magazine cover.

Ishita said that Priyanka has copied her looks as well as her appearance for the photoshoot.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/26/2023 - 18:05

