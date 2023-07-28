What! Rab Se Hai Dua’s Richa Rathore shares glimpses of how she spent time being stuck on sets due to heavy rainfall

MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But Haider later meets Ghazal and marries her as well, who becomes his second wife. The show is winning hearts all over the nation for its sweet and touching storyline as well as brilliant performances.

Actress Richa Rathore who essays the role of Ghazal Haider Akhtar has a huge fan following on social media. She keeps her fans updated of what’s going on in her life and on set. She recently updated her fans about what she and the show’s cast and crew did when they were stuck on set amidst heavy downpour. She even shared a video where she and co-actor Aditi Sharma are seen walking in knee deep water on the road to get home.

Richa is also known for her work in popular TV shows like Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Kumkum Bhagya.

