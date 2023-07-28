What! Rab Se Hai Dua’s Richa Rathore shares glimpses of how she spent time being stuck on sets due to heavy rainfall

She keeps her fans updated of what’s going on in her life and on set. She recently updated her fans about what she and the show’s cast and crew did when they were stuck on set amidst heavy downpour in the city.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 11:10
heavy rainfall

MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But Haider later meets Ghazal and marries her as well, who becomes his second wife. The show is winning hearts all over the nation for its sweet and touching storyline as well as brilliant performances.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Richa Rathore spills beans on her co-stars; says “Aditi is very mischievous and Karan loves to annoy me deliberately”

Actress Richa Rathore who essays the role of Ghazal Haider Akhtar has a huge fan following on social media. She keeps her fans updated of what’s going on in her life and on set. She recently updated her fans about what she and the show’s cast and crew did when they were stuck on set amidst heavy downpour. She even shared a video where she and co-actor Aditi Sharma are seen walking in knee deep water on the road to get home.

Check out the videos here;

ALSO READ :Exclusive! LSD’s upcoming show on Zee TV titled ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ gets postponed due to this reason

Richa is also known for her work in popular TV shows like Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Kumkum Bhagya.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

rabb se hai dua ghazal Dua Karanvir Sharma Aditi Sharma Richa Rathore rab se hai dua Simone Upadhyay Saarvi Omana TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 11:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's storyline is a CARBON COPY of THIS popular show of Star Plus
MUMBAI :Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is running on small screens for more than two years now.The show...
Katha Ankahee: Toxic! Teji to use Aarav to break Viaan-Katha apart?
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Dhamaka! Savi heads to meet Shantanu, unaware of the storm ahead
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Aww! Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani get the best bahu tag for sharing a sweet bond with their mother-in-laws; check out the others in the list
MUMBAI :Being a daughter-in-law is no easy feat! Some share a bitter sweet relationship with their sasu maas while some...
Saavi Ki Savaari: Exclusive! Saavi and Nityam face a deadly attack!
MUMBAI :Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
Anupama: Exclusive! Here's why Malti Devi had left Anuj behind, past resurfaces
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
eepika Padukone and Kiara Advani
Aww! Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani get the best bahu tag for sharing a sweet bond with their mother-in-laws; check out the others in the list
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anjali Anand
Exclusive! “Rohit Shetty sir really motivated me, but the one person who demotivated everyone during the stunts was Archana Gautam" - Anjali Anand
Fahmaan Khan
OMG! Is Fahmaan Khan the next blue-eyed boy of Dharma Productions and a possible Karan Johar favourite? Here’s why fans think so
Abhimanyu and Akshara
EXCLUSIVE! Abhimanyu and Akshara are brilliant but it's Abhinav's character who gave a new lease of life to their story, I can't take that from Jay Soni, explains ace TV producer Rajan Shahi
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Prachi Purohit roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s show Gauna ek Pratha
SARE RE GA MA PA SEASON 31
Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31: Exclusive! This is when the new season will go on-air
Archana
OMG! Archana Gautam and Daisy Shah get into an ugly war of words, the former says “Dekho, Ungli nahi karna..”