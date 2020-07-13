What! Raghav to be replaced as host on Dance Plus?

MUMBAI : Raghav Juyal is one of the most loved personalities of television. He began his career in the industry as a contestant on Dance India Dance Season 3 and was one of the most popular participants.

Every performance of his was loved by the audiences. He also emerged as the third runner-up of the show.

After the show, Raghav ventured into acting and hosting shows, and one of his most popular shows as a host as been Star Plus’s Dance Plus.

Hr makes the show very entertaining.

A lot of celebrities come to promote their movies on the show, and Raghav entertains them.

He also engages in a lot of fun activities with the judges, especially Remo D’ Souza.



We have now come across a video where Remo is saying that it’s high time they get a new host for the show, and Raghav’s reaction is priceless.

Raghav thinks that they are talking about getting a co-host for him, but then the judges and Remo explain to him that they are talking about his replacement.

Raghav is shocked hearing this and falls on the floor. He soon breaks into a dance on Garmi and asks Remo D’sSouza who else can create such madness.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits. There is no doubt that Raghav is an exceptionally good dancer and it’s a treat to watch him.

Well, Raghav is also a born entertainer.

