What! Rakhi Sawant breaks her silence on dating Lucky Singh being a publicity stunt, says “Agar main sach bolke apna bread and butter kamati hoon…”

Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience. She was recently in the news for her divorce to Adil Khan Durrani. Now there is news that she has allegedly found new love in Lucky Singh.

In a recent interview however the duo said that they are just good friends. Talking about being attracted to Lucky Singh, Rakhi said, “Agar attraction hai bhi toh problem kya hai? Frankly, I am very broken in today’s times; Adil had harassed me so much. Imagine he marrying me just because he wanted to enter ‘Bigg Boss’.”

Now, many claim that the news of Rakhi finding new love in Lucky was a publicity stunt. To this Rakhi said, “It will take a second for me to do a publicity stunt. Why would I use Lucky Singh for that? Girls are shedding clothes. Am I shedding clothes? Agar main sach bolke apna bread and butter kamati hoon, so what’s wrong? I am in Bollywood and doing stunts is my bread and butter. Nobody can stop me. My parents are no more. But I don’t want to do any stunt forever.”

Credit-Koimoi