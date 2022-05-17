What! Ram aka Nakuul Mehta is being ragged by this costar on the sets of BALH 2, DEET INSIDE

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly showcasing an intriguing narrative with twists and turns. The current track has left the spectators on the edge of their seats. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are portraying the lead roles of Ram and Priya.

In this video, we see that Ram aka Nakuul and Shubhaavi Choksey aka Nandini Kapoor are rehearsing their dialogues. However, Ram's witty reply has caught the attention of his fans. He says, ''Senior actors ragging the juniors'' Take a look at their funny banter in the video below.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show will see that, Krish isn't aware that Varun is Priya's Jiju but as he reveals it to Priya she is stunned.

Priya refuses to believe Krish but as she sees the evidence she is left shocked and speechless.

Priya is terribly shattered knowing so many from her own family are the reason for Ram's agony.

As Varun's name will be leaked, Mahendra and Shashi's name will also be exposed.

How will Ram come to know the truth?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.