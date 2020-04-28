This is what Rashami Desai had thought of Devoleena's on-screen character

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai are great friends after their stint inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. But before that, there were just contemporaries .

So, when a media portal posed a question to both the actresses, during a recent joint video chat, and asked which is their favourite work of one another, we got a rather surprising reply from Uttaran actress, Rashami.

Rashami speaks about Devoleena's character of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, where her role takes a leap and becomes a saasu maa on the show.

Commenting on Devoleena's stylish avatar as an elderly saasu maa, Rashami said, 'Leap ke baad bhi yeh saau maa babe banke ghum rahi hai and I used to think, "Yeh kaha se saas lag rahi hai?" with all her cut wear and stylish outfits. But I loved her style in it.'

Not just Rashami, Devoleena too named the best show she had liked of her best friend. She said, 'I loved her in Uttaran'.

