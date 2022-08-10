What! Reem Shaikh breaks her silence on doing Bigg Boss and shares her reaction on Tere Ishq Main Ghayal going off – air, check out

Reem is a well known actress of television and she has a massive fan following. Presently, she is seen as the lead of the show “Tere Ishq Main Ghayal” and now she talks about the show going off – air and reveals if she is doing Bigg Boss.
Reem Shaikh

MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh is a well-known television personality and she has a massive fan following.

She began her career as a child artist and rose to fame with her performance in Zee TV’s ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’, where she became a household name.

The actress was also seen in the serial ‘Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan’ opposite Zain Imam, and the audience loved their chemistry.

Currently, she will be seen in the upcoming show ‘Tere Ishq Main Ghayal’, where she plays the lead. She has a love triangle with Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani.

As we had reported earlier that her show, ‘Tere Ishq Main Ghayal’ is going off air next month and the news was confirmed by the actors and the production.

While interacting with the media, Reem revealed her feelings on the show going off air. 

The actress said, "We already knew it as the show was only meant for 52 episodes but we have increased and now we have reached 72episode and it’s a victory. We also knew it was a finite series, it was a short journey of six months and I learnt a lot and made friends and the ratings aren’t in our hands".

When asked if she would participate in Bigg Boss OTT the actress said, “as of now nothing like this is happening, let’s see I haven’t confirmed for any projects so let’s see what happens!”

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would miss watching Reem on screen but they would love to watch her in a reality show.

Would you like to see Reem in Bigg Boss OTT?

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 12:49

