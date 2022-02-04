WHAT! Rishita aka Simran Budharup takes on the avatar of a devil for revenge in Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Simran Budharup who plays the character of Rishita in the show. She has shared a video that will drop your jaws on the floor. Her looks are just giving horror vibes. In the show we have seen Simran playing a docile character however she has surprised her fans with this transformation. Take a look at this video

Check out the video:

Fans are just shocked and are curious to know what she is up too! Infact fans are also speculating if she is going to take revenge on her co-stars.

Currently, Shiva is all raged and refuses to listen to Dev and Gombi. He finally speaks about all the issues, that has been piling in his head and holds Dev responsible for everything. If Dev would have told the truth earlier itself then Raavi wouldn't have married him, Rishita wouldn't have run from her house to marry him and Janardhan wouldn't have turned into a sworn enemy. He fears that his mistakes will soon bring locks on the doors of Pandya Store.

