THIS is what Rohit and Sonakshi will do next in Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: The latest track of Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will unfold a major twist.



As seen, Raima's confession leads to a lot of chaos, and Rohit breaks all ties with Sonakshi. However, it will soon be revealed that this is all a dream. Sonakshi wakes up in a worried state.



Later, Rohit meets Sonakshi and apologizes for his behavior. He also tells her that she should have defended herself if she was right. Sonakshi then breaks into tears.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.



