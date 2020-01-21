What Rohit hates Sonakshi: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum 21st January 2020Written Update

MUMBAI: Rohit recalls what his mother said to him. Sonakshi goes there and tries to consoles him.He asks her that who told your mother.Ajit request her not to tell Rohit truth she lies to Rohit that she told her. He gets angry and start throwing things all around he falls and says I hate you Sonakshi. Ajit gets sad he is reason behind all this mess. Tanya tells Rohan that mom is broken and you still want to talk with Pari .He says I love her and I want to stay with her and I don’t care of baby.Tanya says you are same as your father, he says that my father lied because he wanted to stay with mom and I don’t want to stay with you.

Rohit is drinking and recall his past and tell Sonakshi why he loved her, he taunts her on profession.He says I trusted you on this but you broke my trust and he faints Ajit helps Sona to bring Rohit to her room. Ajit says sorry he says I cant see you both like this tell him I told Suman . She tells him that everything will be fine after some point of time don’t worry.

Morning Rohit wakes up he tells Sona to stay away , he goes to Veena’s room. Naren comes to room Rohit stops himand say I don’t think she wants to see your face .He tells him that she is my wife I don’t need your permission for same .Veena open’s door both of them tries to put their point She reacts that ou both cheated me Sonakshi comes.

Veena thanks Sonakshi for telling truth thank your mom for telling me and wakeing me up from this beautiful dream.Sonakshi tells her please listen to them she tells her that I don’t want to talk and shuts door. Nishi tells her mom is Veena is not ready to talk with anyone and she thanked Sona. Yash says we should talk with Pooja and I will talk. Nishi locks door and throws Pooja’s picture on floor she says I don’t care about ilegitimate girl. Pooja was just medium for my motive, if this matter doesn’t solve I will not forgive sonakshi.