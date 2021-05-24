WHAT! Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi stunts are being performed by the body doubles? Here's what the actors have to say

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is one of the most-awaited shows of the year.

Season 11's shoot has kickstarted in South Africa's Cape Town and the celebrity contestants have already reached there.

Arjun Bijlani, Meheck Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Astha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Shweta Tiwari are having a gala time there.

ALSO READ: The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 BONDING is a visual delight!

We have seen a lot of pictures and videos straight from the sets of the show which are being shared by the contestants.

Well, we have always heard people speculating how reality shows are scripted and it's all fake.

While some people agree, some don't. However, only actors know the truth behind this.

We came across a throwback video where during a fun interaction with Rohit Shetty, the season 9 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi are discussing the same with the host.

Rohit Shetty is seen talking about how people are speculating that the stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi are being performed by the body doubles and not the actors.

The ace director-producer and the host of the show asked if they have come across such questions to which everyone nodded and said that they all have been through this.

Jasmin Bhasin who was also a part of the show spoke her heart out on the same and said how can people say such a thing.

The actress reveals that she feels insulted with such things as her talent and work is being questioned.

Take a look:

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Wow! Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya learnt THIS important lesson from Rohit Shetty