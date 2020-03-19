News

WHAT! Rohit Suchanti turns NEGATIVE for Zee TV’s Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
MUMBAI: While every day our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-goings in the television industry to bring to its readers, we have an exclusive yet interesting update from the entertainment world.

The world has come to a standstill in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, this has not affected TellyChakkar from providing our avid readers with fresh updates on television shows.

Well, Zee TV’s Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai will witness a major twist in the tale as Anshuman played by Rohit Suchanti will turn negative.

Yes, you heard it right!

Anshuman wants Kajol to go blind so that he can achieve his dreams of becoming a superstar. In the upcoming episodes, Anshuman will conspire to make Kajol blind forever. Will Rochak save his childhood friend from the mishap?

