What role was offered to Sangeeta Kapure’s pet “Sarrow”

MUMBAI: Actress Sangeeta Kapure who is recently being seen in the popular television show, 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke" essaying the role of Nidhi Rajvansh is being loved by the audience. Apart from her current Television show Sangeeta was also seen in popular shows like “Devo Ke Dev Mahadev”, “Choti Bahu”, “Qubool Hain” and a Marathi movie, “Sangharsh”. Besides her love for her work, Sangeeta is also deeply in love with someone else. Well, before you guess, let us tell you, it is her pet dog 'Sarrow'.

Sangeeta’s pet 'Sarrow' is with her since it was less than a month. The actress has shared a picture of her dog on social media which was adored by the netizens and also her friends from the industry. Sarrow got noticed by the production house and got connected with Sangeeta to cast her Dog in an upcoming Serial. Where 'Sarrow' would be playing the best friend of the lead. The overall concept of the television show was based on the friendship between a guy and his pet. However, Sangeeta loved the concept, but at the same time she was very worried about her Doggy because of the set lights, the lights are so powerful that it can affect the eyes of animals and it would be very tiring as Sangeeta’s pet is 8 years old now, because of this problem she said no to the production house.

Meanwhile, Sangeeta is very busy with her television show “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke” but is also planning to work on some interesting projects, which she will disclose very soon.