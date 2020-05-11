What! Romance is brewing between Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Fans can't stop gushing about Sidharth Shukla post his stint in Bigg Boss 13. The internet is flooded with many things which have been written about him. The diehard lovers of the actor are keen on knowing everything about him. Well, Sid too has acknowledged the love of his fans and always responded to them.

Sid has always been a stunner and impressed everyone with his dashing personality. The actor was seen in various shows before Bigg Boss and always received praises from the fans.

We all know Sidharth had previously taken part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and also won the show.

Bollywood's handsome hunk Arjun Kapoor had hosted that season. During the launch of the show, after Arjun welcomed Sid on the stage, he started flirting with him.

Kapoor seemed to be completely bowled over by Sid's handsomeness and called him hot. Not just this, Arjun went on to say that he would have loved to see him in his movie Tevar and if he were a girl, he would have loved to romance him.

Well, Sid's personality is such an amazing one that it can make anyone go weak in the knees.

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, DESITUBE, COLORS)