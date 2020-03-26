News

What’s cooking between Sanjeeda Shaikh and her co-star Harshvardhan Rane? Read details

There are speculations that Sanjeeda Shaikh is fond of her co-star Harshvardhan Rane. The actress has reacted to the reports.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2020 11:08 AM

MUMBAI: Sanjeeda Shaikh is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of several TV soaps including Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kayamath, Ek Hasina Thi, among others. 

On the personal front, the actress separated from husband Aamir Ali earlier this year. Now, there’s buzz that Sanjeeda has grown quite fond of Harshvardhan Rane, who happens to be her co-star in the upcoming film Taish.  

There are reports that their friendship has grown by leaps and bounds and Harsh had also been insistent on taking along Sanjeeda for a recent event. So, what’s brewing between the two? When SpotboyE.com contacted Sanjeeda, she cleared the air. “He’s a great co-star and a dear friend,” the actress said about Harshvardhan.  

Credits: SpotboyE.com

Tags Sanjeeda Shaikh Harshvardhan Rane Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa Kayamath Ek Hasina Thi Aamir Ali Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here