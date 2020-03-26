What’s cooking between Sanjeeda Shaikh and her co-star Harshvardhan Rane? Read details

MUMBAI: Sanjeeda Shaikh is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of several TV soaps including Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kayamath, Ek Hasina Thi, among others.

On the personal front, the actress separated from husband Aamir Ali earlier this year. Now, there’s buzz that Sanjeeda has grown quite fond of Harshvardhan Rane, who happens to be her co-star in the upcoming film Taish.

There are reports that their friendship has grown by leaps and bounds and Harsh had also been insistent on taking along Sanjeeda for a recent event. So, what’s brewing between the two? When SpotboyE.com contacted Sanjeeda, she cleared the air. “He’s a great co-star and a dear friend,” the actress said about Harshvardhan.

Credits: SpotboyE.com