What’s cooking! Shehnaaz meets Sidharth's sister

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz is grabbing the headlines these days for her new show Mujse Shaadi Karoge where she will be looking for a prospective groom for herself.

How can one forget Sidnaaz, the relationship that Shehnaaz and Siddarth shared in the Bigg Boss house, post the show the fans are still missing their chemistry and there are rooting for a new show with Siddarth and Shehnaaz.

But post-Bigg Boss the fans got to see Siddarth and Shehnaaz together when he had come on her show, to help her find a groom for herself.

Post the episode the fans made Sidnaaz trend on the number three-position thus demanding to see them together.

Now, we just stumbled upon a photo where we see Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's bride Shehnaaz posing for a click with Sidharth Shukla's sister, however, this picture is raising a lot of curiosity as we wonder how did these two lovely ladies meet?

The fans are already speculating that something is fishy and cooking and there are waiting for some good news to come their way.

The click is really very adorable and seems like the two really get along well with each other.

Check out the post below :