What’s Varun Dhawan got on his phone that has Avneet Kaur so interested?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 12:41
What’s Varun Dhawan got on his phone that has Avneet Kaur so interested?

MUMBAI: We spotted Varun and Avneet catching up between shoots. Both look amazing, and we like his new phone too!

A picture from the sets of an upcoming TVC ad campaign shows Bollywood megastar Varun Dhawan, and social media star- Avneet Kaur engaged on a smartphone that looks great and adds to their style quotient. According to sources, the TVC is to be launched soon and will showcase the two actors.

The two stylish actors were spotted engrossed in what they were seeing on Varun’s smartphone. The two actors first met on the sets of a popular phone brand's TVC in March, this year and have been friends ever since. 

We wonder what new project this pair is collaborating on this time.

Varun Dhawan Avneet Kaur brand's TVC Bollywood megastar Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 12:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Twist! Sai calls Virat to finally meet, Vinayak to be treated
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
The Kapil Sharma Show - Wow! Sidharth Sagar shares a throwback picture with Archana Puran Singh
MUMBAI : Sidharth Sagar, who is going to be a part of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, shared his childhood...
Anupamaa: What Anuj takes his anger out, Anupama targeted
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Abhimanyu talks to Maya, determined to dig out the truth
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a leap a few days ago and viewers can't keep calm. Abhimanyu...
Anupama: Shocking! Sagar Parekh aka Samar reveals what the girl gang is upto on the sets of Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Interesting! Check out That one secret that Drashti Dhami wants to know about Tejasswi Prakash
MUMBAI : Drashti Dhami is a very successful and popular name in the world of the entertainment business and she has a...
Recent Stories
Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra & Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God produced by Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar & Ashok Thakeria prom
Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra & Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God produced by Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar & Ashok Thakeria promises to be a grand Diwali family entertainer!
Latest Video