What’s your favourite saying? Celebs share quotes that keep them positive

MUMBAI : The whole world is fighting a huge battle. Starting from the Coronavirus pandemic to cyclone Amphan and cyclone Nisarga, to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the floods in Assam, there is so much happening around us that it’s difficult to have a happy face at all times. But “Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise”, and all we need to do now is hope for a better tomorrow.All we need a message or a quote that can keep us positive on those bad days. So here are some celebrities sharing their favourite motivational quote which keeps them going even on the gloomiest day:

Jasmin Bhasin: Rumi’s “Look inside yourself, everything that you want, you already are. Close your eyes, fall in love, and stay there. If the light is in your heart, you will find your way home. Achieve some perfection yourself, so that you may not fall into sorrow by seeing the perfection in others.”

Vijayendra Kumeria: “This shall too pass”, this quote keeps me motivated and grounded as well. The truth of life is that everything that is happening at the moment will change if you are going through a bad time think that this too shall pass and be optimistic. Even when something good is happening, enjoy the moment, but don’t be in the illusion that this moment will remain forever.

Vikas Sethi: “Don't you know yet? It is your light that lights the world”, this quote by Rumi is my favourite and keeps me inspired and motivated.

Avinash Mukherjee: “Keep moving forward”, from the movie “Rocky Balboa”. “Do it till you die” by Mohd. Ali and “History will be kind to me for I intend to write it” by Winston Churchill. These are my favourite quotes.

Bhoomika Mirchandani: It is a Punjabi quote and is extremely positive. Whenever I feel anything negative is going on in my life and something is not working according to my plan, I read that quote and remember that Waheguru has given me everything. The quote “Pale mere vi khak na honda sirte rabde hath na Honda”. Whatever happens, it happens for good only.

Pranitaa Pandit: I have two favourite quotes: “This too shall pass” and “Nothing lasts forever”.

Khushbhoo Kamal: “Let me see what happens if you don't give up,” I give my 500 % to anything before quitting. I am very stubborn, especially with my work and personal life. I don't give up easily.

Meera Deosthale: “Change is the only constant”, that’s the quote I live by and keep my mind positive with. I feel we are all bound to go through changes all the time and we must always be open to welcome change and adjust to it accordingly. Life becomes must easier if we don’t resist change

Mohit Malhotra: “Consistent action is more important than perfection. So keep at it and you will achieve what have to set out to.” This quote keeps me going.

Ashna Kishore: “Keep going, because you did not come this far just to come this far” and “Today is your opportunity to build the tomorrow you want.”

Mou Das: “All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them” – Walt Disney, this is my favourite quote.

Arun Mandola: In 10th standard I was very confused about my life, like what to do, where to go, how will I achieve my dreams, and who will help me to find out my dreams? I was searching for my guru, who will guide me but I did not found him anywhere and then I heard some spiritual speech "आत्म: दीपो भव:", which means whenever you are confused or not getting any direction then listen to your own soul and you will get all the answers. This keeps me always positive.

Kettan Singh: My favourite quote is, “It is nice to be important but it is more important to be nice.”

Sharad Malhotra: “Be happy within and follow your heart, nothing else matters.” It keeps me motivated and positive.

Vivian Dsena: My quote is: “Mind your own business. Life is all about doing what you want to do with your heart.”

Amit Sarin: For me, it is “Live and let live. Life is precious and friendship with time makes all the difference.”

