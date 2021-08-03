What? Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee bags the protagonist's role in Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: While speculations had been rife over Divyanka Tripathi playing the female lead in the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain, the actress cleared the air during a live chat recently that she is not a part of the show. She mentioned that she gave a look test for BALH 2 but she declined the offer because she couldn’t connect with the character.

We have now been informed that the makers have approached Devoleena Bhattacharjee for the part.

Informs a source associated with the project, “We are in talks with Devoleena and are hoping for the deal to materialise soon. She has given a look test for the part and it is looking really good.”

The actress didn’t respond to our calls and text messages.

Devoleena catapulted to fame as the new Gopi bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (2012-2017). She reprised the character in the second season of SNS, which hit the tube in October last year.

She also participated in the 13th edition of Bigg Boss 13 and a year later, she entered Bigg Boss 14 as Eijaz Khan’s proxy.

It has been reported that Nakuul Mehta has been roped in to play the male lead in BALH 2. According to the buzz, Divyanka wasn’t too comfortable being paired opposite Nakuul, as she would have looked older than him.

In an interview, she had said, “As far as the report of me looking older than him onscreen is considered in fact I totally agree with it. Because when I was offered the show and I was proposed this idea, I was surprised after hearing about the pairing and my family also reacted the same way. They felt that we would look slightly off. I had this feeling that Nakuul and I won’t match or look good on screen together. I am fine with that thought. I feel someone else who comes on board to play the female lead will do justice to the show and I had conveyed my thought across. I’ve done this personally.”.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be confirmed whether Nakuul Mehta will play the male lead in the show.

