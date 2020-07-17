What! Salman Khan tried to create differences between Siddarth and Shehnaaz

MUMBAI : Shehnaaz Gill and Siddarth Shukla are one of the most loved couples of television. Their stint in the Bigg Boss was loved by the audiences. Sid and Sana were the most talked contestants of the house.

Both Siddarth and Shehnaaz hit it off in the Bigg Boss house and their pair was loved by the audiences. Their fans fondly call them Sidnaaz. Recently, they both appeared in a video that created history in terms of viewership.

Time and again, Shehnaaz has been vocal about her feelings for Siddarth, but Sid has always maintained that Shehnaaz is his best friend and nothing beyond that.

Salman Khan who is the host of the show used to keep teasing them and indirectly trying to tell Shehnaaz to move on as Siddarth only takes her as his friend.

Now we came across a video where Salman is trying to create a misunderstanding between Siddarth and Shehnaaz.

(ALSO READ : Vindu Dara Singh reveals Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz have a virtual BABY )

In the video, Salman is seen telling Shehnaaz that Siddarth had gone all the way to the washroom to ask forgiveness from Mahira but never come and asked forgiveness from Shehnaaz.

Salman also tells her that there is something called as feelings right? To which the actress tells him that it’s fine I know my value and will manage it.

Well, on the show Salman Khan a number of times had warned the duo to be honest about their feelings so that no one would ever get hurt.

Well, there is no doubt that Siddarth and Shehnaaz is one of the most loved on-screen pairs, and fans miss watching them together.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's video is all things nostalgic )