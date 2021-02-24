WHAT! Samar romances someone else on the sets of Anupamaa; here's how co-star Anagha Bhosale's reacted

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on the small screen.

The viewers are witnessing lots of drama amid Vanraj's birthday celebrations.

We all are missing Paras Kalnawat AKA Samar from the show for the past many days.

Paras has been tested positive and is on home quarantine ever since then.

While Paras had kept himself away from social media for a few days, he is not quite active on the popular photo-sharing app.

The actor has now posted a fun BTS video where he is seen romancing the choreographer of Anupamaa.

Well, what caught our attention was his caption where he revealed that's what it takes for his on-screen co-star Anagha Bhosale to understand the choreography.

Take a look:

Anagha's response to Paras' post is simply unmissable.

Take a look:

The viewers are loving Paras and Anagha's on-screen pairing and they have become an instant hit among the fans.

What's your take on Paras' video? Tell us in the comments.

