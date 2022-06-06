WHAT! Is Samrat aka Yogendra Singh going to comeback in the GHKKPM?

Sai is held responsible for snatching away Samrat from the family. Paakhi refuses Sai to take part in any rituals which are conducted after Samrat's death.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 17:03
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.    

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OH NO! Sai finds it difficult to tolerate the torture

As we know in the current track Samrat is dead and all the family members are in deep show. Fans were extremely disappointed as they witnessed the  brewing romance between Samrahki and it all shattered. They are still hoping that Samrat comes back in the track. However, in this video we see that Yogender has shared a video wherein we can see he is behind the camera and shooting for the upcoming track. Take a look at the video. 

Check out the video

PATHETIC! Paakhi CURSES Sai for snatching away the love of her life once again Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Meanwhile in the show, Sai is held responsible for snatching away Samrat from the family.  Paakhi refuses Sai to take part in any rituals which are conducted after Samrat's death. She is so pissed at Sai that she curses her. Everyone is shocked to see this and Sai also quietly listens to Paakhi. Bhavani tries to comfort Paakhi but she is no mood to listen to anyone. Paakhi will show a different avatar of hers post Samrat's demise. She always wanted to ruin Sai's life. Meanwhile, Virat cries inconsolably in front of Sai as he can't bear this loss. Sai tries to comfort Virat.

A lot of more drama is all set to be created in the upcoming episodes which will bring new twists in the story. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

