What! Sargun Kaur Luthra breaks her silence on her rumored relationship with Altamash Faraz, says “we are not dating”

MUMBAI: Sargun Kaur Luthra is one of the most popular faces of Television. She has been part of many shows and has won the hearts of her fans. The actress who is currently seen in the show Yeh Hai Chahatein plays the lead and her performance in it has been loved. Her chemistry with actor Altamash Faraz has been appreciated a lot.

Altamash was previously playing a negative character before the show took a leap and later it turned into a positive one. There have been rumors that the two have been dating. Sargun has finally broken her silence on it and told a news portal, “Altamash and I are great friends. We share a good connection but that does not mean there is more to this friendship.”

Sargun further said, “Earlier his role was positive, so viewers liked our chemistry, but when he turned negative, the online community went back to loving the onscreen pair ofPreesha-Rudraksh.”

Sargun who is currently playing mom to Shagun Sharma after the leap, “Shagun is a few years older than me. Since I was playing mother for a short while on the show after the leap, I agreed to play the role.”

Credit-Bombay Times