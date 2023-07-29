What! Satish Shah of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame reveals about receiving an insensitive request from a fan

MUMBAI :Veteran actor Satish Shah is among the most versatile and respected actors in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. In his career spanning over four decades, the star has not only made us all laugh with his amazing comic timing but also managed to keep us entertained by being a part of almost all genres.

Satish's most loved character is his iconic role of Indravadan Sarabhai from the popular comedy show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. The actor has maintained an active presence on his Twitter handle where he shares his unfiltered opinions about social issues and incidents.

In a recent interview, Satish Shah spoke about a problem he noticed with Indian viewers. He said that when actors play funny roles, people tend to label them only as 'comedians,' overlooking their other talents.

According to him, the issue is that the audience sometimes can't separate the actor's on-screen character from their real-life self. He shared a personal experience where, during a difficult time when his wife was seriously ill in the hospital, someone approached him with an insensitive request.

Revealing what happened, the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai said, "I was sitting outside, very worried, and a guy comes to me and says, ‘You look so glum, it doesn’t suit you. Why don’t you tell me a joke'”

Forget making a joke, Satish said, he could’ve hit him with a ‘knockout punch’ instead. He added, “But somehow, better sense prevailed, and I just walked off. But it’s part of the baggage we carry.” For the uninformed, the actor has been married to Madhu Shah since 1972.

On the professional front, Satish Shah is a well-known actor who has delivered fantastic performances in many movies, such as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Judwaa, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and Om Shanti Om, among others.

