What! Satish Shah of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame reveals about receiving an insensitive request from a fan

Satish's most loved character is his iconic role of Indravadan Sarabhai from the popular comedy show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. The actor has maintained an active presence on his Twitter handle where he shares his unfiltered opinions about social issues and incidents.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 10:15
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

MUMBAI :Veteran actor Satish Shah is among the most versatile and respected actors in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. In his career spanning over four decades, the star has not only made us all laugh with his amazing comic timing but also managed to keep us entertained by being a part of almost all genres.

Also read - "I was offered a bounty to act in a premier saas-bahu soap" - Satish Shah

Satish's most loved character is his iconic role of Indravadan Sarabhai from the popular comedy show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. The actor has maintained an active presence on his Twitter handle where he shares his unfiltered opinions about social issues and incidents.

In a recent interview, Satish Shah spoke about a problem he noticed with Indian viewers. He said that when actors play funny roles, people tend to label them only as 'comedians,' overlooking their other talents.

According to him, the issue is that the audience sometimes can't separate the actor's on-screen character from their real-life self. He shared a personal experience where, during a difficult time when his wife was seriously ill in the hospital, someone approached him with an insensitive request.

Revealing what happened, the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai said, "I was sitting outside, very worried, and a guy comes to me and says, ‘You look so glum, it doesn’t suit you. Why don’t you tell me a joke'”

Forget making a joke, Satish said, he could’ve hit him with a ‘knockout punch’ instead. He added, “But somehow, better sense prevailed, and I just walked off. But it’s part of the baggage we carry.” For the uninformed, the actor has been married to Madhu Shah since 1972.

Also read -  Must Read! These are the 8 iconic roles enacted by actor Satish Shah on-screen

On the professional front, Satish Shah is a well-known actor who has delivered fantastic performances in many movies, such as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Judwaa, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and Om Shanti Om, among others.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla

Satish Shah Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na Hum Aapke Hai Kaun Hum Saath Saath Hai Kaho Na Pyaar Hai Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 10:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: OMG! Pakhi exposes Adhik and decides to divorce him
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer takes a good start at the box office
MUMBAI :Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan,...
Hot! Here are the times actrrss Shernavaz Jijina grabned our attention with her hot looks
MUMBAI :Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Shernavaz Jijina has been grabbing the attention and...
Exclusive! Jay Soni OPENS up on his Exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, saying, “ I knew that this would happen, but the actor’s greed to live a role a little bit longer is still there” and more!
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars...
Wow! Munmun Dutta expresses gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah competes 15 years
MUMBAI :The famous sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed its 15th anniversary on Friday, July 28. Munmun...
OMG! Erica Fernandez reveals about being dyslexic and how she coped up with it
MUMBAI :Erica Fernandes, who recently shifted her base to Dubai, has made stirring revelations about her health and...
Recent Stories
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 1
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer takes a good start at the box office
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rupali Ganguly
EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly opens up about a fun fact about herself: ''Monisha was synonymous to bargaining and I am like that in real life, I can bargain very well, I do that in big stores and I am very proud of it''
Rupali Ganguly
EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly on receiving several awards for Anupamaa: I have played many iconic roles but never won awards; I received so much recognition for Anupamaa
Vaibhavi
Emotional! Vaibhavi Upadhyay’s fiance Jay Gandhi shares a heart wrenching post for the late actress
She knew how to respect people
Exclusive! Hitesh Dave remembers Vaibhavi Upadhyay, “She knew how to respect people”
Vaibhavi
Must-Read! Gautam Rode, J.D Matheja, Sumeet Raghavan and more reach late Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s funeral to pay their respects, read on to know more
Vaibhavi
Exclusive! Late actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s fiance Jay Gandhi survives the deadly accident