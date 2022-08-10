What! Sayantani Ghosh confirms being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi and reveals why she declined doing the show; shares her thoughts on Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul going off – air

MUMBAI:Sayantani Ghosh is one of the most popular and senior-most actresses of television. She has been a part of many successful shows on television.

She is the only actress who has starred in two Naagin series, but with different production houses.

She has also participated in reality shows like Comedy Circus, Bigg Boss 6, Welcome - Baazi Mehmaan-Nawaazi Ki and Dare 2 Dance.

Currently, she is seen in the serial Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, where she is having a pivotal role.

While talking to the media, Sayantani Ghosh was asked why she didn’t sign the show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

The actress said “ A couple of years back I did a dance reality show titled “Dare To Dance”, which was about stunts, I am okay with doing aerial and water stunts but the reptiles is something that is keeping me away from the show, mentally haven’t convinced myself for it but in future, if I can, I will definitely do the movie”

The actress was also asked about the show going off air to which she said “ I am a very emotional person, I get attached to anything and everything very easily. There is sadness, but it’s a part and parcel of my job. I have gone through this before and it still hurts after so many years”

She further said that even after being almost for more than two decades it still hurts as you have worked with such a wonder team and the bond is so strong. They have stood by each other. The journey is coming to an end, but the show must go on”

Well, the fans have seen Sayantani Ghosh in Bigg Boss Season 6 as a contestant and the fans loved the way she has played the game. They would definitely miss watching on the screen post the show going off air.

