WHAT!!! Sejal to be ATTACKED in Colors’ Spy Bahu

Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing jodi.
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing jodi.

The show is about to showcase some major drama in its upcoming track.

As we already know, Sejal smartly takes Yohaan’s phone and tries to check its contents. As she enters the password, Yohaan sees her with the phone and rushes to snatch it away from her. Soon, Sejal and Yohaan fight to take the phone as Sejal has the phone. Suddenly, the phone slips and falls on the floor. The screen shows Yohaan’s selfie from the previous night, when he had kissed Sejal.

Looking at this, Sejal gets shocked and furious as Yohaan feels very embarrassed.

Now, we came across a BTS video of Sana Sayyad shooting for the show wherein looks like she will soon be attacked. She shared a picture wherein it looks like she is drowning.

In the previous episode, Yohaan comes to the room and sees Sejal sleeping. Yohaan has a task in hand but feels like he shouldn’t do it. The task is to click a selfie of him kissing Sejal and this task is given by Saras’s son. So with the task in mind, Yohaan goes close to Sejal, clicks a selfie as he kisses Sejal on her cheek.

