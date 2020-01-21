THIS is what Shah Rukh Khan wants to do when he is 95!

MUMBAI: The audience has been eagerly waiting for King Khan to announce his next film. SRK was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero, which did not do well at the box office.

Yesterday, the actor was snapped on the sets of Remo D’Souza’s Dance Plus 5 wherein the actor made an appearance in a white pathan suit, and during the show, SRK reminisced about his first visit to Taj Mahal.

As per reports, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hain actor revealed that when he earned Rs 50 as his first salary, he took a train ride to Taj Mahal with that money. Not just this, SRK revealed that during his train ride, he was only left with so much money to buy a lassi and while drinking the lassi, a bee fell into it as SRK recounted, 'but I still drank it and puked all through my return journey'.

He also shared a sweet wish as he said that when he turns 95, he would still want to dance to Chaiyaa Chaiyya atop a train but maybe in a wheelchair. 'When I am 95, I will still be dancing on Chaiyya Chaiyya, atop a train and in a wheelchair. And yes, I will take Remo along,' SRK said.

