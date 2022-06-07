WHAT! Before Shaheer Sheikh, THESE television's handsome hunks turned down Kanha's character from Woh To Hai Albelaa

Before Shaheer, apparently, a lot of actors from the Telly world were offered this character but ultimately, the role went to Shaheer. 

Shaheer Sheikh

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

The show stars Hiba Nawab and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles. 

While Hiba is seen as Sayuri and Shaheer is playing the role of Krishna aka Kanha. 

The viewers are in love with the show's fresh new pairing. 

The recent track of the show is witnessing some adorable chemistry between Sayuri and Kanha and everyone is loving it. 

Well, this is Shaheer's second collaboration with Rajan Shahi and fans are loving it. 

However, before Shaheer, apparently, a lot of actors from the Telly world were offered this character but ultimately, the role went to Shaheer. 

So, let's take a look at actors who were approached for Kanha's character:

1. Pratik Parihar 

He is known for roles in shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Aadat Se Majboor, and Yeh hai Mohabbatein among others. He was offered this role but he couldn't do it for some reason. 

2. Ansh Arora 

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki fame Ansh was also keen on doing this role but things did not work out for him. 

3. Malhar Pandey 

He has been a part of many shows like Nazar, Kavach, Ishqbaaaz and many more. Malhar was also offered this show but was not able to do it for reasons unknown.

4. Nikhil Khurana

He is known for his role in Ram Pyaar Sirf Humare. Nikhil was offered this character but he decided to do a TV show as he wanted to take a break from the TV world. 

5. Sourabh Raaj Jain 

He is known for his role in shows like Patiala Babes, Mahabharat and many more. But apparently, he did not like the story of the show and turned down the offer. 

Well, Shaheer who is currently essaying the role of Kanha is doing total justice to this character. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Kinshuk Vaidya Shaheer Sheikh Hiba Nawab Rajan Shahi Star Bharat malhar pandey Ansh Arora Pratik Parihar Sourabh Raaj Jain
Wed, 07/06/2022 - 03:30

