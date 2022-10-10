What! Shalin Bhanot in trouble; Archana Gautam accuses him of getting physical 1

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons and is now back with its 16th season that has already started with a lot of nasty fights, arguments and petty disagreements.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself. 

Contestants in the Bigg Boss house have been racing to get the captaincy in their favor. While many are in that race, some are playing a fair game and others are being way too competitive and brushing away anyone who comes in their way.

This is exactly what has happened with Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam. The former was putting some heavy objects into Shiv Thackeray’s holder to make him lose his balance during the captaincy task and Archana was in his way trying to stop him. 

While trying to do so, Shalin got a little too excited and competitive, and pushed Archana out of his way asking her not to distract him. In the process, the actress felt violated and continuously asked Bigg Boss to get Shalin out of the house for breaking the house rule but most importantly hurting her physically.

Sajid Khan and others have also taken Archana’s side and asked Shalin to be thrown out of the house for his aggressive behavior. 

Shalin even wasn’t ready to accept that he was violent towards Archana and focused on winning the captaincy. 

Looks like things are going to get ugly in the house in the coming days.

What do you think of Shalin’s actions?

Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for updates and gossip. 

Credit- TOI 

