What! Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta criticizes Amit Jain for lowering equity offer; Here's the details!

MUMBAI: Three businesses appeared on Shark Tank India season 3 and presented their ideas to the sharks in the most recent episode. The first entrepreneur, whose business provided a changeable mobility device for individuals with joint and leg. Amey claimed that his solution would solve several health-related issues. He requested 1.5% equity in 50 lakhs.

Namita later asked him about his product and whether he had additional scientific proof. He claimed that out of 150 people who tested his product, 88 reported effectiveness. The sharks were not impressed with the numbers and called it a "placebo effect."

When Amey began to describe his long-term vision plan, other sharks expressed interest in his product, including Aman, Vineeta, Anupam, and Amit. In response, Vineeta said she would also be willing to provide 50 lakhs for 5% equity, matching Amit's offer of 50 lakhs for 5% equity. Together, Anupam and Aman made him an offer of 50 lakhs in exchange for 5% equity. Next, Vineeta withdrew her offer and declared herself willing to accept 4% equity.

Amit went on to say that he would be willing to give five lakhs for a 3.5% equity. Later, Amit's bid was matched by Aman and Anupam. Later on, Aman even made fun of Amit for lowering his demand for equity. "Bhindi bazaar kardia yaar," he whispered. Aman's one-liner made Vineeta, Namita, and the other sharks giggle. Amey then made the sharks another counteroffer, this time stating that he was willing to give 2.3% equity in exchange for 50 lakhs. The two finalized the deal by accepting.

