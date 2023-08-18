What! Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar reacts to people spotting non-veg in her latest social media post, says “intolerance has reached new heights…”

Many saw non-veg dishes at her barbeque party and many questioned her as she had previously said that she is a vegetarian.
Namita Thapar

MUMBAI:  Namita Thapar has been one of the most popular Sharks on the reality TV show Shark Tank India. She has a sizable fan following who love to see every post she shares and recently her barbeque party post caught a lot of attention. Many saw non-veg dishes at her barbeque party and many questioned her as she had previously said that she is a vegetarian. 

Also Read-Namita Thapar says housekeeper stole phone, wrote 'hateful' post

Now, reacting to the backlash on her post, Namita wrote, “Monday motivation - The comments on my barbeque insta post have been so interesting, shows such a lack of tolerance, I’m a vegetarian & teetotaller & have never tasted meat (that’s a choice, not some badge of honour I carry) but that doesn’t mean I disrespect those who eat it. However, whether it’s choices around food or then religion or gender I see lately that intolerance has reached new heights.”

Namita further wrote, “Every human should be respected regardless of their personal backgrounds & preferences, that’s what real education, evolution & freedom means to me. So the Monday motivation is - let’s love more, judge less.”

Namita previously shared a video of her sunday barbeque party and gave a glimpse of the food. She captioned it, “A lazy Sunday barbeque .. love a little bit of sunshine, good food & fun on weekends!”

One netizen commented, “Such a shame ... Calling ur self vegitarian and asking someone to eat or cook in front of you .. i heard u saying i respect what other eat really .. what about the life of thise innocent creatures who died for taste and you are encouraging people to eat more ... Delete this ... If u have guts debate with me …”, another wrote, “I am surly going unfollow and block this misogynist, how can she encourage such stuff... Such a shame... Animals do feel pain and it is not a food” Her fans however supported her saying, “Awesome food and pictures. For some I don’t understand.. if she doesn’t eat non veg doesn’t mean she can’t serve it to guests. Shravan is going on but many don’t follow it then why giving gyan or applying ur belief to others. That’s why common sense is not so common.” another wrote, “Idk why people are getting offended by her fiod choice i mean uska paisa jo marzi kai tum logo ko kya tum logo ka thori kuch jaa raha hai.”

 

Also Read-Must Read! Check out Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar’s qualification, work-life and love life

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-HindustanTimes


 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 11:15

