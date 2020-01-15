This is what Shehnaaz’s father told Siddarth Shukla when he entered the house

MUMBAI: While the Bigg Boss house is witnessing some friendships blossoming, there are some which are going off the road. In every season, there are some people who create a bond that is liked by the audience and one such friendship in the house is of Siddharth and Shehnaz.

The two are been loved by the audience and they have a massive fan following. In a recent episode, Shehnaaz also told Siddarth that she loves him, and she would want to continue this relationship the same way like how it is in the house.

In the last few episodes have been focusing on Siddarth and Shehnaaz only owing to the problem that Shehnaaz had and the problems she created during the weekend ka var episode

Now this week we have the family week coming up where the contestants family member will enter the house. Shehnaaz’s father will be entering the house and would be seen giving advice to Shehnaaz and Siddarth.

He will go and thank Sid for taking such good care of his daughter, he tells him that he is a very good person and that he has Shehnaaz look very good together, but they need to also focus on the game and not get lost in each other.

Well, with this advice will it be the end of Sidnaaz or will Siddarth and Shehnaaz continue to be together?