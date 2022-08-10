What! Is Shivangi Joshi hinting at heartbreak? Her cryptic post hints at something

Shivangi Joshi

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting skills and style statements. She rose to fame with her performance as Naira Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She won the hearts of the audience and became a household name.

Shivangi’s chemistry with her co-star Mohsin Khan was loved by fans and even off-screen their camaraderie was hailed. But the duo never admitted to being more than friends but fans thought something was brewing. Some are even speculating that they have now parted ways.

Shivangi’s latest cryptic post has left her fans confused. She shared a video of international singer Selena Gomez where she talks of heartbreak. She says, “I hope for love, and I hope for healing, and I hope for change, and I never want to lose that. Of course there are days where I feel so far away, but I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than too not feel at all.”

What do you think Shivangi is hinting at?

Tell us in the comments below.

