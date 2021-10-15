WHAT! Shivangi Khedkar had once SLAPPED Sai Ketan Rao on the sets of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali; know why

Mumbai : Shivangi Khedkar is currently seen in Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

The beautiful diva is slaying it in the role of Pallavi Deshmukh on the show.

We have seen how Shivangi's character has changed a lot over time in the show.

From being a widow to being an independent and strong woman who always stands up for herself, Pallavi has started a new journey in her life after she got married to Raghav.

She is getting all the love and care from her husband, which she never got in her first marriage, as her husband died the very next day.

Raghav and Pallavi's relationship has gone through several ups and downs, but they are still together.

Well, Sai and Shivangi share a very warm relationship in real life.

In a video surfacing on social media, Shivangi is recollecting her first scene with Sai.

Shivangi reveals that she had to slap Sai after they got into an argument as per the scene.

She went on to say that she is not good with doing slap scenes and ended up slapping Sai for real.

Sai revealed that he did not get angry, but he didn't expect that Shivangi will slap him for real.

What's funnier is that they were shooting in the middle of the road with lots of people around, and he felt awkward.

Both laughed on recalling this incident.

Shivangi also went on to say that she felt guilty after slapping Sai and also apologised. Sai, who was totally okay as the scene turned out well, did not mind this.

