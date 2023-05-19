What! Shoaib Ibrahim reacts to netizens calling wife Dipika Kakar’s pregnancy fake, says “We can’t do anything about them”

The couple also mentioned that they suffered a misscarriage last year and the news of Dipika finally expecting her first child is nothing short of a miracle for them and a blessing.
Shoaib Ibrahim

MUMBAI: Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple also mentioned that they suffered a misscarriage last year and the news of Dipika finally expecting her first child is nothing short of a miracle for them and a blessing.

Now, netizens have been accusing Dipika and Shoaib of faking their pregnancy for a long time. Speaking to a news portal, Shoaib addressed this saying, “There are some people who feel Dipika is faking her pregnancy. They write stuff like “kitne pillows badlogi”. “They say “Accha har month Takiye ka size change kar rahe ho and Waah shaane ho”. We can’t do anything about them because their mindset is such. We don’t bother anymore.”

Shoaib further added, “We are very happy as a family. If people stop loving us even then we will stay happy together. We might not be seen on social media but we as a family will always be together and happy. Through social media we are able to express ourselves whether it is vlogs, or Instagram but we don’t give anyone a right to interfere in our personal lives. We give a glimpse of our personal life to the audience but we don’t show everything. Joh log pasand karte hain woh karte hain and we have a connection with fans who are like our extended family. We have never done something desperately to be seen. You guys have known us. We get calls from paparazzi to inform them about our activities, but we don’t do things unnecessarily.”

The Sasural Simar Ka actress recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes. She updated her fans about the same on her vlog saying, “There's a type of diabetes jo pregnancy mein week 24th to 28th mein develop kar sakte hai. Jisko diabetes nahi bhi ho toh uska bhi ho sakta hai, and mere saath wahi huya hai. My test reports came and I do have gestational diabetes.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Koimoi

