What! Shubhangi Atre reacts to ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ being called vulgar, says “There’s some healthy flirting…”

MUMBAI: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, a popular comedy show on &TV, is one of the most popular sitcoms on television. For the past seven years, the show has been running on small screens with great popularity. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain has its own fan following, which adds to its popularity among viewers. We've seen how the creators have skillfully crafted each and every character, each of whom is distinct in their own right. All of the characters, from Angoori Bhabhi to Vibhuti, have become highly popular among fans.

Also Read- Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai: Really! Will we see the fourth ‘Anita Bhabhi’ joining the show as Vidisha Srivastava is pregnant with her first child?

Actress Shubhangi Atre who became a household name for her character of 'Angoori bhabhi' in the comedy show 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain’, replaced shilpa Shinde a while ago. The actress said how the show has given her fame, love and money, and her parents are so proud of it that her father goes out and tells everyone that his daughter plays Angoori in the show.

Shubhangi also shared a heartwarming story of how Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain has made a huge impact on many people’s lives. She said, “One of my close friends, his father is bedridden but he religiously switches on the television to watch the show, and has a good laugh. A lot of cancer patients have told us how they watch Bhabiji to have some light moments. Doctors have actually prescribed our show to patients, as it’s a stressbuster. It’s rightly said how laughter is the best therapy and I am glad we can add some positivity around.”

Also Read- Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain’s Shubhangi Atre separates from husband Piyush Poorey after 19 years, says “some damages are beyond repair…”

Shubhangi who is also going through a divorce with a husband was asked how she manages to make people laugh even though in real life she is going through a bad phase and she said, “Kalakar Hun…It’s my responsibility to do my job. As an actor, I always assure that I leave behind my domestic life when I reach the set, and vice versa. Also, I am a very private person, I don’t go out for parties. Work is like meditation for me and I live like that.”

Talking about the adult humor that the show has, Atre adds, “I watch this show with my family too and we assure that it’s not below the belt. There’s some healthy flirting involved. That should be allowed in a comedy show, na?”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Indianexpress