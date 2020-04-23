What? Siddharth Nigam has a Hollywood offer?

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam recently revealed to a media portal that he has received an offer from Hollywood.

When asked if he would like to explore opportunities in the West, he shared, 'I did get an offer from Hollywood. It is a web series. But due to lockdown, it is on hold. Many other issues cropped up in between. Right now I am doing Aladdin. I also want to make my debut as an actor in Bollywood.'

However, Siddharth shared that he wants to do films with lot of action in it. He said, 'I want to do films like John Wick. There will be action and romance as well. I am ok with the romantic tracks. But won’t do films which have intimate scenes. I can’t even watch with my mom. It is accepted in Hollywood. But it is difficult here.'

The actor also shared that Shah Rukh Khan is his inspiration. 'I like Shah Rukh sir. I like the way he is. His vibrance, his voice, the way he presents himself. The way he has grown in the industry is commendable. I would also love to follow his path.'

