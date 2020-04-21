What? Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra do not talk to each other!

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra were good friends in Bigg Boss 13. Both of them even made it to the finalists list.

But did you know that the actors have not been talking to each other, and this cold vibe between them begun inside the house itself.

During the show, Paras on national television said that Sidharth has been to a rehabilitation centre and he knows it through his driver, who also served the latter once.

This did not go down well with Sidharth, and he started maintaining distance with Paras post the incident.

A media has now reported that Sidharth has not spoken properly with Paras after the show, and they have not been on talking terms with each other.

'Sidharth never made it obvious on the show, but he started distancing himself from Paras after the rehab statement. They used to do tasks and all together but Sid always held it to his heart that Paras spoke about his situation on national television,' a source told us.

As we know, after the focus on Bigg Boss 13 eventually drifted towards Asim, Sidharth, and Rashami, this conversation or the under-current between Sid and Paras never fuelled up.

Now, Sidharth wants to maintain that distance with Paras.

Well, what is your take on this?

