What! Sidharth Shukla calls Shehnaaz Gill’s song ‘Kurta Pajama’ BAKWAAS

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 13 has given immense fame to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The fans ship them as SidNaaz and often demand for them to collaborate for various projects.

Well, Shehnaaz Gill’s new music video along with Singh Tony Kakkar launched today. The song has been titled ‘Kurta Pajama’. It is a peppy number.

Actor Sidharth Shukla posted about the same and expressed his thoughts over the same. Well Sidharth called the song ‘bakwas’. He wrote: Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala.

Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala .... — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 17, 2020

Well, Sidharth’s tweet has paved way for a wide range of response from the viewers while the supporters of Shehnaaz Gill didn’t like the way Sidharth took a sly dig on the song, few fans are happy that Sidharth gave an unfiltered honest review of the song.

