This is what Sonali Rathee felt when he met Broken But Beautiful 3 co-star Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one such actor who doesn't need any introduction.

The handsome hunk was already popular among the fans for a series of TV shows he did so far in his long career span.

However, Sidharth Shukla became nationwide famous after his stint in Bigg Boss 13.

The actor not even managed to win everyone's heart and gather a huge fanbase but also won the show's trophy.

Sidharth Shukla's career is reaching new heights ever since Bigg Boss 13.

The actor is flooded with a variety of projects and one of the most-awaited ones is Broken But Beautiful 3.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Sid romancing hottie Sonali Rathee in the third season of ALT Balaji's popular web series.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Sonali Rathee opened up about her first meeting with Sidharth Shukla.

She revealed her first impression of the handsome hunk she had.

Sonali said, ''We met first time at the teaser shoot and only for 5 minutes. I didn't know what to expect. Everybody got up the second he entered and he was asking everyone that why they got up. Looking at this, I thought that he is a decent guy. He is extremely cool.''

Take a look:

Well, the first looks and the promos have already worked wonders and fans are extremely excited about Broken But Beautiful 3.

The series will stream on ALT Balaji's app from 29 May 2021.

