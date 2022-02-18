What! Suman aka Kruttika Desai to play a double role in Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

In the video, we see that Suman aka Kruttika Desai is going through a massive transformation within a few seconds. Which is surprising and shocking. Take a look at this video

Check out the video:

Fans literally loved her diversity over the years and are very much excited about what thrill she will bring in the upcoming track. Also, they are speculating that is Suman

going to play a double role in the show.

