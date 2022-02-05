WHAT! Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan had a massive fight on the set of Imlie

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Imlie ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. The leads of the show, Sumbul and Fahmaan Khan, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Also read: Shocking! This actress to bid farewell to TV show ‘Imlie’

In the show, we see Sumbul and Fahmaan who plays the character of Imle and Aaryan banter with each other. Fahmaan is trying to hit Sumbul while she is defending herself. While this just reminds us of how siblings would fight with each other in childhood. Take a look at this video.

Check out the video:

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'We have these subtle inside jokes that no one understands.' Imlie's Aryan Singh Rathod aka Fahmaan Khan SHARES his bond with Rajshri Rani; his gorgeous co-stars and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com